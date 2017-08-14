See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. William Kepper, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. William Kepper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Kepper works at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
    1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-5143
  2. 2
    Tallahassee Primary Care Assoc
    1885 Professional Park Cir Ste 30, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-5143
  3. 3
    Tallahassee Primary Care Associates
    1803 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 297-0114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Decompression Sickness Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Local Radiation Injuries Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 14, 2017
    Dr. Kepper treated me like family. He let me speak my mind.then he spoke his. He is a storehouse of knowledge about solutions to my health problems but would allow.my input to be part of the choices we made. Now my health is as good as it has been in a long time. I know my body better than anyone and together we've chosen the right meds for me thanks to his allowing me a say in the matter. He isn't a pushover but has the wisdom to let me have a hand in deciding what I do with my body.
    Tallahassee, FL — Aug 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Kepper, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326077132
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tallahassee Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kepper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kepper works at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kepper’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

