Dr. William Kenny, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Kenny, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Physicians Pulmonology275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Kenny and his staff are one of the best medical practices we go to. They are all caring people and try to help in any way they can.
About Dr. William Kenny, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Med Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kenny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenny has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kenny speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.