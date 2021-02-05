Dr. William Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kennedy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10833 Le Conte Ave # 62-132, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- EmblemHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a really bad facial fracture and trauma to my face after I slipped and fell on ice. When I was seen in the hospital, I asked Dr. Kennedy if he could come to see me. Dr. Kennedy came right away. I was in a lot of pain and after carefully listening to all of my concerns, Dr. Kennedy was able to reassure me that I would be ok and he would take great care of me. Dr. Kennedy was a god send. His professionalism, integrity and bedside manner is 10/10 and I was immediately put at ease and felt comfortable with him throughout my entire treatment. Bottom line, he is a really amazing surgeon and doctor who has gained my utmost trust.
About Dr. William Kennedy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649410309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.