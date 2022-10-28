Overview

Dr. William Kelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Kernersville Primary Care in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.