Overview

Dr. William Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kelly works at Bedtto Wallace Clewner & Kelly in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.