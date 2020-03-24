Dr. William Kellogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kellogg, MD
Dr. William Kellogg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Santee Hematology Oncology Inc.1105 N Lafayette Dr Ste A, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 934-8833
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I am currently under Dr. Kellogg's care for MBC. Although there is no cure for my cancer, he continually gives me hope to keep me going and to keep me here as long as he can. He discusses issues with me and I feel we have a good patient/doctor relationship. I would not want to see another physician, and would recommend him to anyone. He makes you feel special which is so important in today's medical field. Whenever he suggests a new treatment, I usually follow-up on its effectiveness and find he is up to date and knowledgeable about the treatment. I've worked in healthcare over 40 years, so I too am knowledgeable about my condition. I appreciate his care of me and his openness with me as well as his "brainstorming " with me about my treatments. Not crazy about some of his staff, but I'm not seeing his staff for treatment, I am seeing him.
About Dr. William Kellogg, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265490643
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
