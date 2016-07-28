See All Psychiatrists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. William Kelley, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Kelley, DO

Adult Psychiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Kelley, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Kelley works at Chesapeake Integrated Behavior in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake Community Service Board
    224 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-9334
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?

    Jul 28, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr.Kelley for a good while now and he really listens to me during our visits.He never makes me feel rushed during my appointments.I must also say that every single person that I have come in contact with at that office are the friendliest,most respectful group of people that I have ever had the pleasure of meeting! They have NEVER made me feel uncomfortable about my mental or financial situation and I REALLY appreciate that! I feel so blessed to be getting the help that I need
    Anita Lynn Murray in Chesapeake, VA — Jul 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Kelley, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Kelley, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelley to family and friends

    Dr. Kelley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Kelley, DO.

    About Dr. William Kelley, DO

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588619209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Diego Naval Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kelley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Chesapeake Integrated Behavior in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Kelley, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.