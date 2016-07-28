Dr. William Kelley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kelley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Kelley, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Kelley works at
Locations
Chesapeake Community Service Board224 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9334Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Kelley for a good while now and he really listens to me during our visits.He never makes me feel rushed during my appointments.I must also say that every single person that I have come in contact with at that office are the friendliest,most respectful group of people that I have ever had the pleasure of meeting! They have NEVER made me feel uncomfortable about my mental or financial situation and I REALLY appreciate that! I feel so blessed to be getting the help that I need
About Dr. William Kelley, DO
- Adult Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588619209
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth
- San Diego Naval Medical Ctr
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kelley works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.