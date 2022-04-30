Dr. William Kellett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kellett, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kellett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Kellett works at
Locations
Diana Health300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 310, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 206-6858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellett?
Dr. Kellett helped me maneuver a health situation over the course of almost half a year. He was always attentive, thorough, honest and kind. I never felt rushed or annoying for asking a zillion questions, and he explained any answers very well. He ultimately performed my surgery; the whole process was smooth and the healing is going very well. Whenever it was discovered that cancer had been hiding in what he removed, he went above and beyond and was easily accessible for any questions or concerns we might have. This was a great comfort to me! He has always been down to earth and approachable, you can tell that he truly wants to help. I do believe that Dr. Kellett saved my life! I would recommend him to any woman needing a good, trustworthy doctor. :)
About Dr. William Kellett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellett has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.