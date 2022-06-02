Dr. William Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Keith, MD
Overview
Dr. William Keith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cape Health Surgery Center665 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-6000
Associates in Digestive Health625 Del Prado Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-3636
Associates in Digestive Health - Cape Coral625 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Keith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
603 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.