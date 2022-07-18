Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Keith, MD
Overview
Dr. William Keith, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Locations
William D. Keithjr.m.d. Inc.6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1111, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 932-0382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm totally satisfied with the service here and what Dr. Keith has done for my skin. A little pricey but well worth it!
About Dr. William Keith, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1326188707
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Hosp
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Puncture Aspiration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.