Dr. William Kaye, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. William Kaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Kaye, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Kaye works at
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-6336
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kaye is a fantastic doctor. His impressive bona fides are hard to match, his approach is patient-centric and his personality is warm, friendly and comforting. A family member, who is also a patient of Dr Kaye’s, insisted that I see him after my previous endocrinologist was unable to adequately treat my condition. It was immediately apparent why they were so insistent. In one visit, Dr Kaye was able to determine exactly what my issue was, prescribe a precise regimen to address it, and within a week, I felt better than I had for 25 years. He’s extremely skilled. I had been seeing endocrinologists affiliated with top NYC-metro hospitals for 10 years and none have hit the treatment as precisely as Dr Kaye has. The entire experience has been very positive. His staff is friendly, responsive and helpful. The office is pleasant and bright, and they offer free valet parking (love that!).
About Dr. William Kaye, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003820002
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Clin/Harvard Med School
- R Williams Genl Hosp/Brown
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Brown Univeristy
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.