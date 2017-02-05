Dr. William Katowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Katowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. William Katowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2791Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia Specialty Care Center1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 435-1300
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Outpatient Nutrition Center3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2754
Chop Urgent Care Brandywine Valley819 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (267) 425-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katowitz?
I was referred to a hospital in south jersey when my daughter was born who then referred me to Dr Katowitz at CHOP. This was a very difficult time and shocking thing to us. Dr. Katowitz was very informative and made sure he explained all the terms and possibilities. He was direct but very compassionate. He made sure she received all the testing and involved reviews and opinions from other doctors. He really made us feel that he was with us every ateo of the way. Always listened to our concerns.
About Dr. William Katowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851484745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katowitz works at
Dr. Katowitz has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Katowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.