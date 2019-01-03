Dr. William Katkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Katkov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Katkov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica LLC12400 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 442-5566
- 2 4676 Admiralty Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 453-1871
Santa Monica Gastroenterology1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1871
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Katkov is extremely knowledgable, thorough, takes the time to speak with you and really listens. He is thoughtful and he and his staff have excellent follow through. I cannot recommend him highly enough. He has been my doctor for many years and I've referred many friends and family members to him, all of whom have been very happy with their experience.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386693646
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
