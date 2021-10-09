Overview

Dr. William Katibah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Katibah works at DIRECT PRIMARY CARE of the CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.