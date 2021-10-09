Dr. William Katibah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katibah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Katibah, MD
Overview
Dr. William Katibah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.
Locations
DIRECT PRIMARY CARE of the CAROLINAS1913 J N Pease Pl Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 547-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
The most competent and caring doctor I’ve ever known. He practices medicine the way it should be done for everyone. His staff are also the best. His business model makes top quality health care affordable for anyone, and he takes a personal interest in improving your health. I cannot say enough good things about this man and his staff.
About Dr. William Katibah, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912987975
Education & Certifications
- Richland Mem Hosp/Univ SC
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Wake Forest Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
