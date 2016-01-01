Overview

Dr. William Kastrinakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Kastrinakis works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.