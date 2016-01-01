Dr. William Kastrinakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastrinakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kastrinakis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kastrinakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Mass General Vein Care - Danvers104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 744-1458
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. William Kastrinakis, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164481743
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hosp
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Georgetown U Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
