Ophthalmology
56 years of experience
Dr. William Kasper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Kasper works at SightMD in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Pinguecula and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SightMD NY Garden City Franklin Avenue
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 251, Garden City, NY 11530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Pinguecula
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Kasper is a fantastic doctor, who takes time and looks for the root cause of any issues. He spends time with you and explains any diagnosis very clearly.
    About Dr. William Kasper, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851307987
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Pinguecula and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kasper speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

