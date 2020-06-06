Dr. William Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kaplan, MD
Dr. William Kaplan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Howard A Israel29 Barstow Rd Ste 104, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-2597
Dr. Kaplan was my son's psychiatrist for many years. He always took the time to privately speak with my wife and me before he saw our son. He took copious notes, and was very kind and empathetic during troubled times. He would then speak privately with our son before speaking to all of us together. He prescribed meds when needed, and told us when they would do more harm than good. While it has been a while since our last appointment, I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Kaplan. And, Dr. Kaplan, if you ever read this, I want you to know you made a huge difference in our lives. I seriously doubt my son would be here today if not for you. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
