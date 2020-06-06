See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. William Kaplan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Kaplan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kaplan works at Stacey K. Law in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    29 Barstow Rd Ste 104, Great Neck, NY 11021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

A Grateful Parent — Jun 06, 2020
About Dr. William Kaplan, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891816542
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

