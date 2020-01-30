Dr. William Kanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kanter, MD
Dr. William Kanter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Professionals5092 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 102, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 715-9205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kanter is INCREDIBLE!!! After having twins I had so much extra skin and diastases recti that no matter how much time I spent at the gym I couldn’t fix my abdominal region. Dr. Kanter performed an abdominoplasty surgery on me and I could t be happier with the results! My core engages again and the extra skin is removed and my abdominal area is flat! I had an idea of what I could look like post surgery but Dr. Kanter went above and beyond what I ever could have imagined. His steady hand and expertise is phenomenal. I can’t say enough fabulous, amazing, incredible things about Dr. Kanter and the work he does.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1679567424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.