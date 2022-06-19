Dr. William Kakish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kakish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Kakish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Kakish works at
Locations
Northside Digestive Diseases Inc.4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 901, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4247
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 375, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4247
Mercy Clinic Primary Care1919 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Directions (405) 341-7009Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 4 5200 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 416-9703
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Kakish in the early 90’s when he was a new resident at what was then called OMHealthcare in NE OKC, He was kind and I was 1 of a few patients that he had in his 3 years of Residency at OMH when he they came a private doctor I still saw him at his new office a few times. He was great he knew I was in an abusive relationship with my husband at the time. I have recently moved back to Oklahoma City and I do hope that he will accept me as an old new patient again. I’m calling the office Monday to see what my chances are because he’s a really great caring empathetic Dr. a rare find In today’s world.
About Dr. William Kakish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851300438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakish works at
Dr. Kakish has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakish.
