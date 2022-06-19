See All Gastroenterologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. William Kakish, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Kakish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Kakish works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Digestive Diseases Inc.
    4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 901, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-4247
  2. 2
    Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology
    4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 375, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-4247
  3. 3
    Mercy Clinic Primary Care
    1919 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 341-7009
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    5200 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 416-9703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 19, 2022

I started seeing Dr. Kakish in the early 90's when he was a new resident at what was then called OMHealthcare in NE OKC, He was kind and I was 1 of a few patients that he had in his 3 years of Residency at OMH when he they came a private doctor I still saw him at his new office a few times. He was great he knew I was in an abusive relationship with my husband at the time. I have recently moved back to Oklahoma City and I do hope that he will accept me as an old new patient again. I'm calling the office Monday to see what my chances are because he's a really great caring empathetic Dr. a rare find In today's world.

Jenny K. Franklin — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. William Kakish, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851300438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kakish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakish works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kakish’s profile.

    Dr. Kakish has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.