Overview

Dr. William Kakish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Kakish works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.