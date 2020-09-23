Overview

Dr. William Justiz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Justiz works at Collier Neurologic Specialists in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.