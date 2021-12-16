See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Margate, FL
Dr. William Julien, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5 (130)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Julien, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Julien works at Sleep Disorders At Northwest Medical Center in Margate, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL and Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Medical Center
    2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-6161
  2. 2
    South Florida Vascular Associates
    5300 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 107, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 725-4141
  3. 3
    South Florida Vascular Associates
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 725-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 16, 2021
    I have had three Procedures done by him The ELVT is the hardest to endure. I would like to say the person that assisted him is great. On my next procedure I hope to have Judy there also.
    Jeffrey Robinson — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. William Julien, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164482733
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Hospital
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center Minneapolis, MN
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Julien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Julien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Julien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

