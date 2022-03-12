Overview

Dr. William Josephson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Josephson works at Optum - Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.