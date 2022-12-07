Dr. William Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. William Jordan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-0400
-
2
Woodlands Center for Special Surgery17450 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 242-1437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2nd appt for arthritis of the knees explains I need complete knee surgery the time of recovery and hardware that will be placed to repair knees. A great Doctor with a great personality. Recommended!!!!!!
About Dr. William Jordan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437349420
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.