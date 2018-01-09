Dr. William Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. William Jones, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
Rockville Center Pain Mgmt/Rhbl165 N Village Ave Ste 5, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-0393Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mercy Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing staff and patient care! A very pleasant and friendly atmosphere in the waiting room. Professional and courteous. Dr Jones has great bedside manners. He was very informative and caring.
About Dr. William Jones, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1962512178
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Morehouse College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones speaks Creole, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.