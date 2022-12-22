Overview

Dr. William Jonas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Jonas works at HENRY FORD ALLEGIANCE HEALTH in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.