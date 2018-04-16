Dr. William Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. William Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Locations
Esse Health Gateway Asthma and Allergy Relief12812 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 421-0663
Esse Health Gateway Asthma and Allergy Relief2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 277-1413
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is prompt, professional, and proficient. His compassion and caring manners are apparent within his office staff. In particular, Angie, is the most efficienct and helpful administrative assistant I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Thank you both for your service to the health profession.
About Dr. William Johnson, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Phoenix Chldns Hospital
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
