Dr. William Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Cumming Office1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3400, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 232-2911
Johns Creek Surgery6920 McGinnis Ferry Rd Ste 340, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 232-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr explains everything in a clear and concise manner. His staff is great as well. Says a lot he has picked very helpful and professional folks. There really isn’t enough room to go over how great his practice is. 12/10 would recommend
About Dr. William Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1669422010
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Florida
- University of Florida
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
