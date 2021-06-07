Overview

Dr. William Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Blount Orthopaedics Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.