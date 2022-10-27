Dr. William Jeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jeter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Jeter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Jeter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
APG Behavioral- Rhonda Morales, LMHC736 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-7149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeter?
Dr. Jeter listens attentively and gives real feedback in a positive way. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Jeter for anyone with simple problems, or complex ones.
About Dr. William Jeter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1649290313
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeter works at
Dr. Jeter has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeter speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.