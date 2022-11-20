Dr. William Jeong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jeong, MD
Overview
Dr. William Jeong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Jeong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 737-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeong?
Dr.Jeong has been nothing less than a miracle in my life! He is the most genuine, caring, doctor I have ever been to. His demeanor & expertise is unbelievable from A-Z. He is so compassionate, brilliant, & so highly trained (I’m writing this post ACFD….still in pain :/), but I can’t thank him enough. His office is spotless, his staff is caring, & I can’t say this enough- but he seriously is the nicest surgeon I’ve ever met. I needed to be ready (I didn’t completely understand what I would be going through :/), but soo thankful it’s done & I had complete confidence in Dr. Jeong. He doesn’t pressure you into anything, but takes time to inform you, & definitely make the right choice with you. I will forever be grateful for him & truly want to thank him for his impeccable care. Everyone I asked before surgery also said if they were to have it done, Dr. Jeong would be their surgeon of choice….which was reassuring! Again, I’m so thankful our paths crossed & wish to thank him soo much.
About Dr. William Jeong, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1043656051
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeong works at
Dr. Jeong speaks Korean and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.