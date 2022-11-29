Dr. William James III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William James III, MD
Overview
Dr. William James III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Locations
Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Arcis Healthcare114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 409-7180
Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast120 Gateway Corporate Blvd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr James, I recently had foot surgery and I’m pleased with the results.
About Dr. William James III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841291598
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Orthopedic Surgery
