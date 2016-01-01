Overview

Dr. William Jacobson III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson III works at REHABILITATION MEDICINE RSRCH in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.