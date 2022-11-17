See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. William Jacobsen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (190)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Jacobsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobsen works at William M. Jacobsen, M.D., FACS in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    William M. Jacobsen, M.D., FACS
    2525 E Arizona Biltmore Cir Ste C326, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 212-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Port Placements or Replacements
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Port Placements or Replacements
Skin Cancer

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Bell Benefit Trust
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Concentra
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • HumanaOne
    • Indian Health Service
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Health
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Pacific Mutual
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PCS Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Starmark
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Trigon Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • Trustmark Companies
    • United American Insurance Company
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 190 ratings
    Patient Ratings (190)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Had a breast lift with augmentation with Dr. Jacobsen and I couldn’t be happier. He has been so accommodating since day one and did a beautiful job on my surgery.
    Kaylee Stock — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Jacobsen, MD
    About Dr. William Jacobsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639176894
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin Rochester
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    • Med College Va
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois At Rockford
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Jacobsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobsen works at William M. Jacobsen, M.D., FACS in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jacobsen’s profile.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

