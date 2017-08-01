Dr. William Isacoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isacoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Isacoff, MD
Overview
Dr. William Isacoff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Locations
William H Isacoff MD10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 505, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-4133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sant P. Chawla M.d. Inc.2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 414, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 552-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Isacoff and team are incredibly responsive & caring in addition to being very competent and persistent in treating very complex and often fatal cancers. Dr. Isacoff is highly intelligent and has questioned the status quo regarding treatment of pancreatic cancer for many years to personalize the treatment plans for his patients based upon the most recent studies in molecular medicine and cancer chemotherapy. I attended visits with my friend who gained another good year of life from his care.
About Dr. William Isacoff, MD
- Hematology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1891773123
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isacoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isacoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isacoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isacoff has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isacoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Isacoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isacoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isacoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isacoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.