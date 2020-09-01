See All Hematologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD

Hematology
5 (11)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Irvin Jr works at Virginia Urology - St Francis in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Urology - St Francis
    14051 St Francis Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 325-8851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2020
    I have recommended Dr. Irvin to anyone that is in need of his care.
    — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700903242
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irvin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irvin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irvin Jr works at Virginia Urology - St Francis in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Irvin Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Irvin Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

