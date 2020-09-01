Overview

Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Irvin Jr works at Virginia Urology - St Francis in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.