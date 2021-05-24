Overview

Dr. William Imlach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Imlach works at Advocate Medical Group Orland Park in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and South Holland, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.