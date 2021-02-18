Dr. William Huntley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Huntley, MD
Overview
Dr. William Huntley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
William W. Huntley MD PA1330 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 733-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Huntley several times and would absolutely recommend him to anyone who needs a Neurologist. He answered all my questions and was more than happy to go in-depth about my condition. No nonsense...as it should be.
About Dr. William Huntley, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356440366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huntley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huntley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huntley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntley has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Alzheimer's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huntley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntley.
