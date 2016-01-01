Overview

Dr. William Huntington, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Huntington works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.