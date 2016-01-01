Dr. William Huntington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Huntington, DO
Overview
Dr. William Huntington, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Huntington works at
Locations
Seven Hawkins200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Greer315 Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 454-7422
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Huntington, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huntington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huntington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huntington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntington has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huntington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntington.
