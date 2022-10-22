Dr. Huntington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Huntington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Huntington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA.
Dr. Huntington works at
Locations
Mainline Gastroenterology Assoc PC1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 644-6755
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Midlantic Lab - Glen Mills1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 220, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We needed a paper filled out to get Remicade Infusion paid for by Johnson n Johnson as our family member no longer had insurance to cover it! He took the time to get it done within an hour of me taking it to the suite!! We have been approved for this med with very little cost in short order thanks to him caring! His staff was so kind and caring! Our family will forever be grateful!!
About Dr. William Huntington, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033479704
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huntington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huntington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntington works at
Dr. Huntington has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huntington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.