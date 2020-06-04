Overview

Dr. William Hunter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hunter works at Neuroscience and Spine Center of the Carolinas in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.