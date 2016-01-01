Dr. William Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hughes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
Alabama Urology & Robotics Center44 Hughes Rd Ste 1300, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5970
Alabama Urology1107 14th Ave SE Ste G200, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions
Alabama Urology & Robotic Center PC1210 14th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 353-0605
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hughes, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Reg Med Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.