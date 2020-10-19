Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hudson, MD
Dr. William Hudson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Hudson works at
Brown, Samuel Burnette MD27 LENOX POINTE NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 727-9617
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kind, patient and caring. He takes time every appointment to get updated on my life- not just checking to see how the meds are working. Non-judgemental
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1659647345
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hudson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
