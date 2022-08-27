Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hubbard, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hubbard, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Locations
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hubbard was very informative and listened to every concern. Still only a few hours post op but the pain seems to be reasonable even without pain meds. Very satisfied
About Dr. William Hubbard, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1205851946
Education & Certifications
- The Campbell Clinic - Memphis, TN
- Gorgas Hospital - Panama City, Panama <br> Maricopa Medical Center - Phoenix, AZ
- Gorgas Hospital - Panama City, Panama
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
