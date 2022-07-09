Dr. William Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. William Huang, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He educated us and spent so much time. He was incredibly thorough.
About Dr. William Huang, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740341270
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Georgetown Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.