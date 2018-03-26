Dr. William Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Huang, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Addiction Psychiatry
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Resolutions Therapeutic Services2001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 505, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (254) 258-4149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner, easy to talk to!
About Dr. William Huang, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1295787166
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Addiction Psychiatry
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - General Psychiatry
- UCLA
- Clinical Biochemical Genetics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
