Dr. William Huang, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. William Huang, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Addiction Psychiatry

Dr. Huang works at Stefanie Boone, MS, RD in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Resolutions Therapeutic Services
    2001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 505, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 258-4149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2018
    Wonderful bedside manner, easy to talk to!
    Playa Vista — Mar 26, 2018
    About Dr. William Huang, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • English, Chinese
    • 1295787166
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Addiction Psychiatry
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - General Psychiatry
    • UCLA
    • Clinical Biochemical Genetics and Psychiatry
