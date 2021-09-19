Overview

Dr. William Huang, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.