Dr. William Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Huang, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A truly exceptional surgeon who unlike most, has a personality and a human side.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235274101
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.