Overview

Dr. W David Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Hovis works at OrthoKnox in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.