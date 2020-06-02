Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hovis, MD
Dr. William Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Hovis Orthopedic Clinic501 19th St Ste 600, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-0054
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Nothing like a surgeon with lots of experience! Exceptional medical attention from his nurse practician and staff. Surgery in February and full recovery in May. Thank you Dr. Hovis and NP Lynn!
About Dr. William Hovis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Fdn-U Tenn
- City Of Memphis Hosp-U Tenn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hovis accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
