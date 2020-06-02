See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Orthopedic Surgery
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Hovis works at Hovis Orthopedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hovis Orthopedic Clinic
    501 19th St Ste 600, Knoxville, TN 37916

  Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rib Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance
    Aetna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Nothing like a surgeon with lots of experience! Exceptional medical attention from his nurse practician and staff. Surgery in February and full recovery in May. Thank you Dr. Hovis and NP Lynn!
    Wine Chef Lee — Jun 02, 2020
    Orthopedic Surgery
    57 years of experience
    English
    1215918206
    Campbell Fdn-U Tenn
    City Of Memphis Hosp-U Tenn
    University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hovis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hovis works at Hovis Orthopedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hovis's profile.

    Dr. Hovis has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovis on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

