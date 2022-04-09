Overview

Dr. William Houck III, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Houck III works at Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.