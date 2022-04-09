See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. William Houck III, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Houck III, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Houck III works at Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology - Eastover
    2711 Randolph Rd Ste 301, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2744

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Houck III, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1063430460
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Houck III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houck III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houck III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houck III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houck III works at Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Houck III’s profile.

    Dr. Houck III has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houck III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Houck III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houck III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houck III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houck III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

