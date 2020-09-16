Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotchkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
WB Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience and doctor. Kind, knowledgeable, compassionate and made me feel at ease. I would highly recommend him to everyone in need of an orthopedic surgeon. His office staff were wonderful as well.
About Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568781250
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Children's Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
