Dr. William Hotchkiss, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Hotchkiss works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.